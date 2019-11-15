Fiji Rice credits farmers for success

Fiji Rice Limited has attributed its highest production received after seven years to farmers’ hard work.

General Manager Ashrit Pratap says some of these farmers were initially landowners and their land has been cultivated by Fiji Rice Limited.

Pratap says over the years the company gave the farmers their share who have thus reinvested in rice cultivation.

“We deduct cost after harvesting and the proceeds are given back to the farmers. The idea is basically for them to have the feel of rice farming and also profits in the end so that they can reinvest into rice farming, so the mechanism is working well and we are able to achieve that.”

Fiji Rice Limited produced 221 tonnes of rice worth over $161, 216 for the financial year ending July 31st.

Pratap says the unaudited profit for the year 2019-2020 is around $471,000.

He says in a span of seven to eight years they have made a huge turnaround of close to half million dollars.