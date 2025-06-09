Fiji promotes local products at China International Import Expo

File Photo

Fiji showcased a wide range of locally made products at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai recently, in a major push to expand trade and investment opportunities with China.

The Fiji Embassy in China, together with Investment Fiji and several well-known Fijian exporters, promoted products such as bottled water, kava, organic turmeric, noni juice, coffee, tea, canned tuna, and skincare items at the Fiji Country Pavilion.

Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Robert Lee, says the Expo is an important platform to grow Fiji’s export market and strengthen trade ties with China.

Counsellor Ratish Singh states Fiji’s participation was focused on gaining market knowledge and identifying pathways for Fijian products to successfully enter and grow in the Chinese market, including through new media and digital platforms.

The Expo also helped raise the visibility of Fijian brands through support from the CIIE Bureau, Investment Fiji, Tourism Fiji, Fiji Airways’ Shanghai office, Pacific Trade & Invest Beijing, and Fijian students.

The Fiji Embassy commended the Chinese authorities, including the General Administration of Customs in Shanghai, for working with Fijian exporters on regulatory requirements for accessing the market.

Visitors sampled well-known Fijian products such as Bula Coffee, Vaiwai Water, Aqua Pacific Water, Fiji Water, Green Gold Kava, and Sun Bell tuna sandwiches prepared by Fijian students.

The Embassy says it plans to build on the success of this year’s Expo to further deepen trade and investment opportunities with the world’s second-largest economy.

