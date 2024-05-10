Fiji Museum to display limited artifacts on Girmit Day

[File Photo]

The Fiji Museum will unveil a limited display of Girmit-era artifacts as part of its gallery exhibition for the Girmit Day celebration on Monday.

Museum Marketing Liaison Officer Prakashni Sharma says that while some sections are under renovation, the exhibition will still offer a glimpse into Girmit’s history.

Sharma says the Fiji Museum will open its doors to the public from 9 am to 4:30 pm on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

“To open the Girmit Gallery soon with other galleries. At the moment, some works are still going on, and we still have to open some more galleries, so the museum staff and management are working to do our best to open the galleries soon”.

Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran highlighted that this year’s Girmit celebration aims to enhance awareness of Fiji’s history among people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

“This year each one of us learnt so much when we engaged in this event for example when we show 60,000 people who had landed on Nukulau, here’s still the basement foundation of the little coolie lines that was there, fumigation, we learnt a lot. So these activities always really open up minds for us to learn and people from all cultures could learn you know history that is Fiji’s history”.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji.””