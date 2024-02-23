Fiji champions sustainable practices at FAO conference

Minister for Fisheries, Kalaveti Ravu.

Minister for Fisheries, Kalaveti Ravu, emphasized the nation’s deep connection to its land and sea and its commitment to sustainable practices in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

Ravu highlighted this while attending the 37th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Recognizing the vital role these sectors play in food security, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability, Ravu acknowledged Fiji’s unique challenges as a small island developing state

He highlighted the nation’s vulnerability to climate change and its impact on food and nutrition security, as well as the livelihoods of its people.

Minister Ravu emphasized the importance of implementing adaptation strategies, including promoting and investing in climate-smart agriculture techniques.

The Forestry Minister further emphasized Fiji’s commitment to climate-resilient practices by endorsing the development of a climate adaptation tool.

The Pacific ministers endorsed the progressions of work for the development of climate adoption tools to support agriculture and forestry decision, decision making, planning and investment in Pacific countries under future climate scenarios.

During the decision on these tools, ministers emphasized the importance of the development of the tool, recognizing the nation’s data sovereignty and conveying the expectations that this would be a key consideration in establishing the tool.

Ravu also highlighted Fiji’s dedication to sustainable capture fisheries and aquaculture practices.

He says these practices ensure the long-term health of marine resources and support the livelihoods of coastal communities.