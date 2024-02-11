Fiji calls for global action on ocean protection

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, Ajay Bhai Amrit, shared Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s deep appreciation for all oceans as the Pacific’s Ocean Champion.

Amrit delivered Rabuka’s message at the 7th Indian Ocean Conference held in Perth, Australia.

The Prime Minister’s message emphasized that collective efforts are needed to address challenges, not only as individual sovereign nations but also as regions and the whole of humanity.

The message referenced the concept of “Ocean of Peace,” which emphasizes building a peaceful, stable, secure and sustainable future and well-being for our oceans.

Amrit shared that Fiji believes that the “Ocean of Peace” can be a contribution to world order, stability, and sustainability, including for the Indian Ocean.

He concluded with the Prime Minister’s call to action, particularly the need for genuine and durable dialogue and partnerships between the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions to learn from each other and ensure our collective security, facilitate economic prosperity, and safeguard our resources.