FENC helps over 6,000 students this year

Foundation for the Education of the Needy in Fiji Head of Operations, Nirmala Nambiar, says they’ve helped over 6, 000 students this year through government grant.

Nambiar made the comments during the organization’s annual Walk-a-Thon event.

She says they are focusing on assisting needy children in rural and remote areas through assistance from the government.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we have supported almost 7000 children, we had more. We survive through a government grant, thank you to the government of the day for giving us $300000 where we have a portion of the grant allocated for back-to-school assistance.”

Nambiar says children from broken families and impoverished backgrounds are the primary targets for assistance.

The individuals aided by FENC comprise 6,300 students from classes 1 to 7, as well as 6,100 students in remote and rural areas.