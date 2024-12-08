FCS clarifies policy on cooked food for prisoners

The Fiji Corrections Service has announced that, effective immediately, the practice of bringing cooked food for prisoners during Christmas visitation will no longer be permitted for security reasons.

This decision comes as part of an ongoing review of policies aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment within the country’s correctional centres.

In a statement, the FCS explained that the new policy is part of efforts to determine the most effective and practical ways to allow inmates to celebrate Christmas while maintaining the safety of both the prisoners and the facilities.

Future decisions on similar matters will be made with a focus on serving the best interests of the inmates, as well as upholding the security of the correctional institutions.

The FCS reaffirmed its commitment to treating offenders humanely, in accordance with international best practices, and expressed gratitude to the families and the public for their understanding and cooperation during the holiday season.