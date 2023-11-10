FDB celebrates 1000 approved loans for women entrepreneurs

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank has approved 1000 loans in the last 14 months, specifically for women entrepreneurs.

Chief Executive Saud Minam says the value of the assistance stands at around $2.5 million to support their business ventures.

Minam says the milestone signifies the Bank’s unwavering commitment to Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy.

He adds FDB’s use of digital outreach has been pivotal in breaking down geographical barriers, providing equal access to financial opportunities and facilitating literacy programs.

Minam says the Bank has received applications from all over Fiji, including the outer islands of Batiki, Cikobia, Gau, Kadavu, Koro, Lakeba, Moala, Moce, Moturiki, Ovalau, Rotuma and Vanua Balavu, however it is dominated by the Central and Eastern parts of the country.