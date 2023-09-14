Farmer dies in tragic accident

A 76-year-old farmer has died following a tragic accident in Raviravi, Ba, this morning.

According to police, the man was guiding a 59-year-old cane truck driver in reversing a truck when it veered off a tramline track and landed in a culvert.

Police say the man was trapped under the truck as a result.

The incident happened around 1am.

National Fire Authority officers were called to assist in retrieving the victim’s body.

Investigations continue.