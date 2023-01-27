Exploration company halts bauxite export

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the company is looking at ways in which it can improve on the quality so they can resume their export.

Xinfa Aurum Exploration is still yet to resume exporting bauxite from its Naibulu Mine in Dreketi due to its low quality or grade.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the company is looking at ways in which it can improve on the quality so they can resume their export.

It almost four years now since the company last exported bauxite.

Vosarogo says the company is stockpiling for now.

“It’s not up to the quality that is needed for export, that is exportable. That’s probably the reason why they are stockpiling at the moment and looking at mixing it with the one they going to mine in Australia to improve the quality that they are going to export to their main market.”

Vosarogo adds, the company currently has a prospecting license in Wainunu, Bua and if that graduates into mining, there will be a possibility of mixing as well to get the grades right as well as increase the yield for export.

The Minister visited the Naibulu mine last week and was given a brief by Xinfa Aurum Exploration on their operations.