Expired crafted license a challenge for Council

The 437 Fijian crafted licenses under the Fiji Arts Council have all expired, and this poses a challenge for the Council.

Senior Cultural Development Officer Niqa Tuvuki says this as most license holders are facing challenges in renewing their license.

Tuvuki says a new requirement has been included in order for Fijian-crafted license holders to renew their licenses.

“With MCTTT top renew their licenses, they need to register their businesses and this is one of the things and the challenge for these women because they’re coming from villages and these forms to renew their business license is online, That is one of the things, we have already approached the Ministry and tell them that although they have phones but most of them are not really able to do that online.”

Tuvuki says they are working with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, including other agencies, to help address the issue.

The Fiji Arts Council monitors the work done by artisans and recommends them to the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, where they will be issued Fijian crafted licenses, which will help them market their products both locally and overseas.