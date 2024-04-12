Exciting activities planned for Eid celebration

A number of activities are lined up for Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM’s Eid in the Park this Saturday.

This includes Sufi Qawali and Eid card competition, along with entertainment, free sweets and sewai for all.

Mirchi FM Mid-Morning Show Host Renuka Gounder says this annual event by FBC gives Fijians a chance to showcase their creative art skills.

“We’ll be having competitions, like the Eid card competition, and we’ll be giving away sweets in sewai for free, so people can come and enjoy this Saturday with us and celebrate Eid with everyone.”

The celebration will be held at the Rups Mega Complex in 9 Miles Nakasi this Saturday, which will be from 10am to 3 pm.