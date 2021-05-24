EU takes steps to assist the Pacific

A Blue Green Alliance will be launched between the European Union and the Pacific at the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties that officially get underway in Glasgow, United Kingdom today.

European Union Ambassador for the Pacific, Sujiro Seam says all major stakeholders at COP are lobbying for an ambitious outcome and accessibility to climate funding is key.

Seam says currently they are speaking with the different countries to make sure their interests and priorities align.

He adds in the case of Fiji, the discussion is how EU can best support the successful implementation of the recently adopted Climate Change Act.

“This is a package of available financing of 197 million Euros, almost 500 million Fijian dollars for the Years 2021 to 2027. This will be implemented in the countries of the Pacific with a very strong focus on climate change.”

At the global level there is a commitment from developed countries to provide $100b in climate finance to countries which need it the most.

Seam says the EU is taking more than its fair share because they are contributing $25b.

He adds EU only contributes to eight percent of carbon emission.

The key priority areas for Fiji at COP 26 will include keeping 1.5 degrees alive, scaling up support for adaptation and loss & damage, oceans climate nexus, increased climate finance and finalising the Paris Agreement rule book.