USPSA encouraged to support members

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar has advised students of the University of the South Pacific (USP) to plan and prepare for new challenges.

Akbar says the pandemic has changed the face of education globally and students across the world are forced to deal with the new normal.

Speaking at the USP Student Association 23rd Council Meeting the minister says there will be new challenges, some of which we may not have even thought possible.

She also advised all students to continue working together as a collective student body to provide support, and to continue motivating students across the University to reach their academic goals.