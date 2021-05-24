Pass rate in rural and maritime school impressive

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar is impressed with the examination results of Year 13 students of some rural and maritime schools.

While releasing the results today, Kumar highlighted that given the situation created by the pandemic, students from these schools have performed exceptionally well in their external examinations.

The schools with good passing rates include Yasayasa Moala College in Lau, South Taveuni Secondary School, Duavata Secondary School, Lomawai Secondary School, Balata High School, and Navesau Adventist High School.

Kumar states these schools have outperformed the more commonly known urban schools with better resources.

The Minister says this is a testament to the collaboration between students and those who support them.

“This means that financial resources do not necessarily bring the best out in our students. What is important is the partnership between the teachers’ head of school, management, parents and other stakeholders. This is why we keep re-iterating that the education of our children is a partnership where everyone has a role to play.”

Other top-performing schools with a high pass rate this year are Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva, Adi Cakobau School in Naitasiri and Central College in Lautoka.

The Ministry has reported a 70% pass rate for 2021 Year 13 external exam.