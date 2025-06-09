New support hub opens at 150 Nausori schools

Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook

The Ministry of Education recorded over 37, 470 disciplinary cases in Nausori last year.

Of these 3, 143 were drug-related cases, 33, 058 were violence, 1, 024 were sexual cases, while 248 were social media issues

To overcome this, students in the Nausori district now have better access to wellbeing and psychosocial support following the opening of a Student Support Services Hub at Sila Central High School.

The hub provides a safe, confidential space for students from approximately 150 schools across the district.

Delivered through the Australia Fiji Education Program in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the hub is part of the broader Vuvale Partnership.

The $ 45,000 refurbishment is fully funded by the Australian Government and will serve students from Tailevu, Rewa, and Naitasiri.

This initiative invests in teacher development, literacy, numeracy, and inclusive education.

Over the past six years, Australia has helped build the Ministry’s capacity by training counselors through the Pacific Australia Skills program and providing school resources.

This is the fifth hub established since 2023, joining those in Lautoka, Nasinu, Levuka, and Labasa.

These centers offer counseling, case management, and referral services to help schools address behavioral and emotional challenges.

Operating under technical guidance from the Substance Abuse Advisory Council, the hubs also manage complex social situations and substance abuse cases.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro noted that professional counseling provides a pathway for emotional healing, revealing that 1,338 children accessed these services in 2025 alone.

Acting Deputy High Commissioner Emeline Cammack added that the hub reflects Australia’s commitment to wellbeing systems that help students thrive.

Australia and the Ministry plan to establish 13 hubs nationwide, with work currently underway in Savusavu and Kadavu.

