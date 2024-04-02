MoE eyes AI integration for enhanced learning

The Ministry of Education is on the verge of considering the integration of artificial intelligence into the education system.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says the aim is to enhance teaching and learning experiences within schools across the country.

Kuruleca says the idea gained traction from the suggestions made by stakeholders during last year’s Education Summit.

PS Education Selina Kuruleca [File Photo]

She stresses the importance of conducting an audit to understand the existing AI landscape and its implications for students.

“So one of the things that I think is critical that we do is first do an audit of what type of AI exists out there and what AI are our children, our children existing here in our Fiji schools. If we’re going to allow them to use it, what will it look like.”



[File Photo]

Kuruleca says the Ministry will need to look at best practices and choose the most suitable AI for students.

“Is it going to be used for content. You know, whatever. So we need to do an audit first. Then from the audit, we can then lay down some of the SOPs and processes on how the use of AI can be used in the classroom because, you know, the day will come whether AI will be used, whether we like it or not.”

The PS also emphasizes the critical importance of addressing logistical considerations in implementing the technologies.