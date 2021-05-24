Ministry clarifies examination misinformation

The Ministry of Education is urging parents and guardians to ignore any speculations and misleading information on social media or any mainstream media about examination schedules.

The Ministry says some keyboard warriors are speculating on national and standard examinations for this academic year.

The Ministry has released a number of statements clarifying that examination scheduled earlier released by the Ministry on 30th March has been recalled as this was pre COVID-19 and before school closure.

The Ministry says updates on school reopening, examination dates and any information relating to schools will be officially announced by the Ministry when necessary.

Minister Rosy Akbar says, parents/guardians and students should seek clarification from their Heads of Schools and teachers regarding such matters.

She says these are difficult times and students are already affected by the pandemic.

Akbar says they do not want to create unnecessary stress through misinformation circulating mostly on social media platforms.