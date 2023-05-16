Eco-Tourism venture to acknowledge Naivilaca

The government aims to build an ecotourism venture in Naivilaca village in Rewa to honour the Girmitiyas and their contribution to the nation.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says there is considerable interest in Naivilaca regarding the memories of the Syria survivors.

The community of Naivilaca was honored for rescuing and assisting survivors of the Syria vessel carrying indentured labourers from India, after it ran aground on the Nasilai reef in 1884.

“That is why it is important for us to develop some tourism around the Naivilaca area, the Syria and the environment in there that is so pivotal in the history of the Girmitiyas, the tragedy there and how they related to each other. So we will carry out a lot of investments there, eco-tourism and network of villages, the rivers and all that and I believe it will work very well.”

The government aims to implement the ecotourism venture to preserve Girmitiyas heritage while also providing a source of livelihood for the village.