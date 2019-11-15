Duituturaga apologizes for poor treatment of media

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga is now saying media plays an important role in the Party.

This after SODELPA locked them out from the AGM.

Yesterday members of the media were informed by SODELPA they will be provided a room at the AGM venue however, they were left under the scorching heat and rain as the Party failed to deliver their promise.

Duituturaga says she became aware of the situation yet she did nothing.

She also says she is not aware who had given the authority for the media lockout.

Duituturaga apologized to FBC News for the treatment saying now that they have new leaders, improving their service to the media will be of importance as they play a big part in the Party.