DPM Prasad visits CWM Hospital

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad during his visit to the health facility this morning [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is content with the progress of the maintenance carried out at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Prasad visited the health facility this morning.

Accompanying him were the President of the International Women’s Association, Judy Compain, and CWMH’s Medical Superindent, Dr. Luke Nasedra.

Prasad says there were a few simple hygiene issues that needed to be sorted out.

He adds things like ensuring there are toilet rolls in the bathrooms and hand sanitizers that need to be checked by supervisors or the cleaners on a daily basis.