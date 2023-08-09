Ditch the huge cake celebrations: Cancer Society

In a bold move to address the growing prevalence of NCDs, the Fiji Cancer Society is calling for a shift in celebration norms, urging people to rethink extravagant corporate events that often feature huge cakes.

Fiji Cancer Society board member Margaret Rounds says while they acknowledge the importance of celebrations and gatherings, they are advocating for a more health-conscious approach that takes into consideration the high rates of NCDs in the country.

Speaking at Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea campaign aimed at raising funds for cancer research and support, Round says while some cancers are linked to genetic factors, a significant majority are the result of poor lifestyle choices.

“They don’t want to spoil the party, but they do want everyone to think hard about whether a giant cake that everyone has two or three serves of is a good thing in a country where NCDs like diabetes and cancer are so prevalent. If you can’t ditch the cake, can you at least reduce the size? So everyone can only get a small slice of celebration.”

With a resolute determination to tackle this issue, Rounds encourages individuals and corporations alike to reflect on the impact of their choices, including the consumption of unhealthy foods that are often prevalent at large events.

Motibhai Group Executive, Bhupendra Patel says their initial $10,000 donation today symbolizes not only financial support but also the collective resolve to combat NCDs and create a healthier future for the people of Fiji.

Patel says last year’s contributions amounted to a remarkable $23,000, the highest recorded since the inception of the campaign, and they are determined to surpass this record and make a substantial impact in the fight against cancer.