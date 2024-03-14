Discussions on combating tech-facilitated gender based violence

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Women Eseta Nadakuitavuki has emphasized the urgency of collective action to address technical facilitated gender-based violence.

She highlighted this during a roundtable and reception hosted by Australia, United States of America, the Canadian government, UNFPA, UNWomen, TAF, NDI and APC to support collective action to effectively address and end technical facilitated gender based violence.

The event provided a platform for technical exchange to identify and promote interventions which specifically address Tech-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence and gaps and opportunities for funding and resources.

Nadakuitavuki says with the increasing digitizing of the world, the perpetration of gender-based violence on digital spaces and platforms has also increased.

She says cyberstalking, disinformation and non-consensual sharing of images and videos, including non-synthetic media affect women and girls worldwide.

The PS says the internet is available everywhere and hence the violence it perpetuates is relentless and women in public spaces are often the worst targeted.

She acknowledged that advancing collective efforts to prevent and respond to tech-facilitated gender-based violence is crucial to protecting women’s participation in civic space.

PS Nadakuitavuki also met with the Australian Delegates and Geeta Rao Gupta, the United States Ambassador-at-large for Global Women’s Issues following the event as well.