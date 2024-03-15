Digicel Fiji gears up for 5G rollout

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji announced a collaboration with Nokia to upgrade cell tower sites nationwide in preparation for the upcoming 5G rollout.

This initiative aims to deliver significantly faster internet connectivity to Fijian customers.

Digicel anticipates the completion of 5G testing and securing the necessary government approvals soon.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says Nokia’s cutting-edge equipment will enable them to not only sustain but also improve coverage across the country, boosting mobile internet speeds and embracing transformative technologies like 5G.

He says their commitment to innovation remains steadfast, and these technology upgrades align with our mission to deliver supreme speeds and exceptional network experiences for their customers.

He adds that Digicel Fiji’s upgraded cell tower sites meet strict 5G cybersecurity standards, safeguarding critical national infrastructure with resilience and security.

Nokia Head of APAC Jae Won says they are excited to support Digicel Fiji in getting the important network infrastructure project off the ground.

He says their industry-leading AirScale portfolio supports all deployment scenarios and frequency bands and will bring enhanced mobile broadband services to their customers that leverage the speed, capacity, and low latency of 5G technology.