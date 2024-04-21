Developers pays performance deposit before any development

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo

The payment of a performance deposit to the Ministry of Lands’ Department of Mineral Resources serves as a guarantee of a company’s performance, with a portion of the deposit allocated to environmental rehabilitation.

This according to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo serves as a mandatory requirement for areas affected by exploration activities, ensuring approved rehabilitation work is carried out.

Vosarogo says this will also allow sustainable development by developers at the same time ensures economic growth.

“Mining rehabilitation adds value by considering post-mining land use for the benefit of landowners. However, protecting the environment remains a challenge not only in Fiji but also globally where there are development needs on land and sea.”

Vosarogo says balancing land development, economic expansion, and environmental conservation is crucial for sustainable development, both on land and at sea, at local, regional, and global levels.

Maintaining this balance is essential to ensure the long-term well-being of both ecosystems and communities.