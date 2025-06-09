Deterrent sentence sought in Online Safety Act case

A woman is awaiting sentencing for making multiple derogatory posts about another woman on a public Facebook forum, with the Online Safety Commission revealing that the majority of complaints it receives involve defamation on Facebook and TikTok.

The Online Safety Commission made the disclosure today in the Suva Magistrates Court while presenting submissions in the case against Archaal Devi, who is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

Devi is the first person to be charged under the Online Safety Act after allegedly making multiple derogatory posts about another woman on a public Facebook forum.

The Online Safety Commission is assisting the State in this matter.

During submissions, counsel revealed that the Commission has received 873 complaints relating to defamatory posts made on Facebook, while other complaints were related to videos posted on TikTok.

The Commission’s lawyer sought a tariff range of between two to four years’ imprisonment for Devi, or a $20,000 fine, or both, as a deterrent sentence.

The State, in its submissions, asked for a custodial sentence of six to 11 months.

The lawyer also told the court that the accused had full intention to harm the complainant.

Devi’s counsel had earlier submitted that his client is willing to pay a $5,000 fine and indicated that further submissions will be made.

The matter has been adjourned to March 20th.

