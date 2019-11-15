Daylight robbery an issue for vendors in Suva

Vendors at the Suva municipal market have raised concerns on daylight robberies and pickpocketing which they claim happens almost daily.

A social media post showed two vehicles parked outside the market being broken into.

FBC News was told that most of these incidents are the work of youths and kids as young as 10-years-old loitering in the area.

Seinimili Bainivalu, a florist who has been at the market for more than 10 years claims she witnessed these acts on an almost daily basis.

“These young pickpocketers know exactly where to steal and do their acts, it’s mostly at the blind spots at the market. Sometimes it’s right here in front of us, they have been doing it for a few years so they know the system”

Bainivalu claims the effects of the pandemic has forced young Fijians to steal.

“In my opinion, I believe nowadays since life is very hard, people are finding ways to look for money, unemployment is a major issue and these boys have no other avenue but to actually steal in these crowded areas”

Police say they have liaised with the Suva City Council with regards to their security measures and are working towards identifying and locating the culprits involved.

They are also looking for individuals seen breaking into two cars yesterday.