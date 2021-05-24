Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed

The Ministry of Health has updated the target population coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have completed the review of the adult target population which previously stood at just over 586,000 adults.

Doctor Fong says the mop-up vaccination program will continue and this may result in further adjustments to the target population.

To date, a total of 588,599 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 398,077 have received their second doses.

He adds based on the updated denominator for vaccine-eligible adults, the revised coverage rates are 95.2% for one dose and 64.4% for the two-dose coverage.

The 15 to 17-year vaccination program began yesterday with some teething issues.

The Permanent Secretary says the denominator for this phase of vaccination is 45,691 and it is subject to adjustments as target population verification is ongoing.

He adds the vaccination coverage rate in children will not determine the school starting dates.

A task force has been established to look at ensuring adequate and appropriate oversight over the implementation and maintenance of all measures needed to make the school environment as safe as possible.

