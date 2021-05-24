Home

RFMF implements no jab, no job policy

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 21, 2021 12:59 pm

The Fiji Military will issue termination notices if any staff chooses not to get vaccinated.

RFMF Commander Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai says he has been briefed on the “No jab No job” policy and there’s a process for all staff to follow.

Each member of the RFMF is given time to get vaccinated.

“The measure for us is that if there’s anyone who doesn’t want to be jabbed then we’ll give them their leave. For them to try and consider that particular issue. If they still not going to accept then we will give them their notice.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete earlier said they had let some of their staff go after they chose to not get vaccinated.

This includes doctors, administration staff and nurses.

“It’s unfortunate they had to leave us in terms of not getting vaccinated. It also opens the opportunity for others to actually join our organisations and become part of us.”

The government says getting eligible Fijians vaccinated will not only help our road to recovery but allow some sense of normalcy.

