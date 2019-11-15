Contact tracing app to be tested soon

Fiji is in the process of establishing a contact tracing app to help identify people who may have the COVID-19 virus.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Singapore is providing the source code available to Fiji for free to ensure contact tracing is made efficient in the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a team from New Zealand and some IT personnel from the University of the South Pacific are currently working on the app.

“We hope to pilot the contact tracing app within the next week or so to see the stability of the system and then we can roll it out. Those sorts of things actually build confidence not just amongst Fijians but also among potential visitors that will come to Fiji.”

The Minister says we need to be proactive in the manner in which we mitigate COVID-19 risks to give confidence not only to Fijians but for foreigners that want to do business with Fiji.