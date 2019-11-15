CARE Fiji App to make contact tracing more efficient

The CARE Fiji app will make contact tracing faster, easier and more effective.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum explains that using Bluetooth technology, the app will significantly enhance Fiji’s COVID-19 counter measures.

“Essentially you would, anybody with the app, so all of us are here in this room, all of us are on the app. So if for example when you walk out of this room, say tomorrow they found out that I have COVID-19, I get tested positive. They need to then go back 28 days to see who else I’ve been in contact with. So all it simply does is that it picks up all your numbers and then people will get intouch with you and say you know you were with this person and you know whatever medical protocols have been put in place, that’s how they’re able to do the tracing.”

The CARE Fiji App is currently going through a verification process before it will be trialed and tested and made available for the Fijian public as early as next month.

A similar contact tracing app is currently being used in Singapore and Australia to better assess and contain the spread of the virus.