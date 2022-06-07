Two charged over supermarket break-in

[File Photo]

A 20-year-old man and a juvenile have been charged with allegedly breaking into a shop in Cunningham, Nasinu on June 4th.

The two allegedly broke into the shop and stole a safe, cigarettes and other assorted items.

Police say both reside in Cunningham and have been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft.

Investigators have recovered the safe and other items alleged to have been stolen from the business belonging to a 43-year-old woman.

They will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this afternoon.