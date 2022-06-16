Three charged over Korotari death

[File Photo]

Two men and a woman were produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today charged for their alleged involvement in the death of a 49-year old man from Korotari on the 5th of June.

The first accused, 27-year-old woman Shumenda Chandra from Lajonia was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and conspiracy.

Chandra has been remanded in custody.

Second accused 27-year-old Muqtadeer Saif Kaiyum and third accused 26-year-old labourer from Labasa Joji Bale have both been charged with one count of conspiracy each.

All accused appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage and were remanded in custody until the 30th of June and the case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court.

A fourth suspect is yet to be questioned as he is scheduled to be escorted to Suva for medical treatment.

The 58-year-old suspect will be questioned by investigators once medical clearance is given.