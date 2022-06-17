Teacher sentenced for raping student

[File Photo]

A former primary school teacher who raped one of his students in 2019 has been jailed for 16 years.

The disgraced teacher was sentenced in the Suva High Court this morning.

He committed the crime when the victim was only 12-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

The court found him guilty of rape, defilement, and abduction earlier this month.

A non-parole period of 12 years has been set.

The victim impact assessment was earlier read out in court where the student recalled how she is still traumatized by the incident and does not trust male teachers.