Rape victim’s statement read out in court

The victim impact statement of a student who was allegedly raped was read out in the High Court this morning.

The victim was abducted, defiled and raped, by her primary school teacher in 2019 when she was only 12-years old.

She says she feels betrayed by what transpired 4-years ago and has changed schools, but is now always scared of male teachers.

The victim also said in her statement that some of her family members have blamed her for what happened and that the memories still haunt her to this day.

The perpetrator – a former primary school teacher will be sentenced later today after being convicted of of rape, defilement and abduction earlier this month.