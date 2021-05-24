Home

Court

Nawikula's son unaware of the family’s property status

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 15, 2022 8:20 am
Suva Court. [File Photo]

The son of Opposition MP Nikolau Nawailau was told in court yesterday that their property at Koronivia in Nausori is not ready to be transferred to their names.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam told Amosi Nawaikula that the family’s property is undercharged by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The 33-year-old said he had no idea about the transfer status of their property because his parents have a fifty-fifty share.

Article continues after advertisement

Amosi informed the court he had left pilot training in 2009 after his father advised him to take up law studies so that he can join the family’s law firm business.

He said his father had told him that they were going to move back to Buca Village after retirement. Amosi said he followed his father’s request and now has a law degree.

It is alleged that the SODELPA MP gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca Village.

He allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Both parties will be presenting their closing submissions next Tuesday.

 

