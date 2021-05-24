Nawaikula’s lawyer tells FICAC to prove charges

The lawyer representing Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula says the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Sevuloni Valenitabua says for count one, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that Nawaikula knew or believed that the information he gave Viniana Namosimalua was false.

He adds that they must also prove that Nawaikula intended that the false information was to cause Namosimalua to pay him allowances under the Parliament Remuneration Act or if he knew that the false information would likely cause Namosimalua to pay him under the Act.

For count two, Valenitabua says the prosecution must prove that Nawaikula gave false information as a result of which he was paid allowances under the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

He adds that FICAC must also prove that Nawaikula knew or believed that he was not eligible for such payments of allowances.

Valenitabua says FICAC failed to prove its case.

He says the defense submits that Nawaikula is not guilty of both counts in which he is charged and he must be acquitted of both counts.

FICAC will deliver its closing submissions at 2.15 pm today.