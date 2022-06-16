MP files constitutional redress

[File Photo]

The counsel representing Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro maintains that his client did not give false information to the former secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua.

Simione Valenitabua said the affairs of Parliament were best dealt with by Parliament.

He highlighted this during the constitutional redress case for his client.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro is taking the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Parliament of Fiji, and the Attorney-General to court in this case as she is seeking declarations that her right to appeal to a higher court would likely be contravened if the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court decides to proceed with her trial while there were pending appeals in the Court of Appeal.

Valenitabua said even if Radrodro gave false information to Namosimalua, then the matter should have been referred to the Parliamentary Remuneration Committee for clarification and advice.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and allegedly obtained $37,921.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has adjourned this case to June 17 for a hearing.