Head teacher facing alleged sexual assault charges remanded

A primary school head teacher who allegedly sexually molested a teenager has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George this afternoon.

The teacher is charged with nine counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, and indecently annoying or insulting a person.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged offences were committed between January and May this year at a primary school in Kadavu.

The complainant, in this case, is a 13-year-old boy.

Magistrate George said the case was a serious breach of trust.

She has recused herself from the case stating that she did not personally know the accused, however, she was a member of the Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal where the accused worked as a civil servant.

She also ordered the defence to file a formal bail application.

The case has been transferred to Magistrate Seini Puamau and will be called on June 20th.