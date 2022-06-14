Defence counsel object to amended charges in MP’s case

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro with her counsel Simione Valenitabua outside court yesterday.

The counsel representing Opposition MP Salote Radrodro has filed a notice objecting to the amendment made in the charges laid against his client.

Simione Valenitabua said he does not agree with the amended charges filed by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He had also filed a Constitutional Redress and a stay of proceeding pending the determination of the constitutional redress application to the Chief Justice.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,921.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumaraga has informed Valenitabua that the CJ is yet to allocate the case to a judge to preside over it.

Radrodro’s trial was scheduled to commence on Monday but it has been rescheduled as the trial against Ratu Suliano Matanitobua is yet to be completed.

The hearing on the objection filed will be called at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva tomorrow.