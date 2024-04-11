Businessman bailed over alleged sexual assault

A prominent Suva businessman who allegedly assaulted a woman in 2022 appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The man is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of posting intimate recording online.

It is alleged on 29th April 2022, the accused told the victim that he will harm her if she did not do what she was told to do which she was not legally bound to do

It is also alleged that the accused unlawfully and indecently assaulted the while on the third count, he allegedly posted an intimate recording of the victim.

The first phase discourse was served to the defences counsel.

The businessman believed to be in his 60’s has been released on $5000 non cash bail bond with two sureties.

A stop departure order has also been issued against the businessman.

He has been ordered to reside at a fixed address and not to interfere with state witness.

The matter has been adjourned to the 18th April.