Arguments set over amended charges for Bainimarama and others

The Suva High Court will hear legal arguments on objections raised by lawyer Devanesh Sharma to the amendment of charges in the matter against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Dr. Sharma were present in court today.

The court was informed that Bainimarama is not present in court as he is in custody at the Totogo Police Station.

In the matter, the state had filed a leave to amend application in relation to the dates of offending.

The state counsel stated that this is to better particularize the offending.

Senior Counsel Devanesh Sharma today filed written submissions on the objections raised in relation to count seven.

Dr. Neil Sharma’s lawyer also sought clarity in relation to his client’s charges and was informed by the prosecution that an amendment has only been made to counts one and three and not two and four as earlier indicated.

Sharma also raised concerns about the affidavits signed by Counsel Laisani Tabuakuro.

The matter has been adjourned to next Wednesday to hear legal arguments.

The court has excused the presence of Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Dr Sharma.

In this matter, Dr. Sharma is charged with two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

The charges stem from allegations that the three failed to comply with statutory requirements under the 2010 Procurement Regulations in the awarding of tenders for medical equipment in 2011.

