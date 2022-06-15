Adi Litia must present medical certificate

Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

The court has instructed Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi’s lawyer to present a certified medical report about his client’s health status.

Adi Litia was not present in court again this morning and according to her counsel Simione Valenitabua, the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is unwell and not fit to attend court proceedings.

Valenitabua will need to present the medical document by this afternoon after having earlier informed the court that Adi Litia has suffered an acute stroke.

The MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that Adi Litia breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 by claiming travel and accommodation allowances which she was not entitled to.

Adi Litia allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Ucunivanua, Verata, in Tailevu, and obtained $15,480 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Her case has been adjourned to September 5th.