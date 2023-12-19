Corrections Commissioner under investigation  

Salote Panapasa

The Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa is under investigating by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

FICAC confirms they received official complaints against Panapasa and the Head of ICT of Post Fiji Pte Ltd Premeet Nand.

The investigation is being conducted on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

FICAC says at this point in time, they can only confirm that investigations into these two cases are active and on-going.

It says they cannot divulge any information to the public until the investigation is completed.