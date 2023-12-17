Concerns raised over impact of gravel extraction in Navua River

[Source: Jimmy Bee (James Bhagwan)/ Facebook]

A climate activist and member of the Suva SUPers Reverend James Bhagwan, is urging the Ministry of Environment to strengthen its environmental impact assessment policies and address the detrimental effects of gravel extraction on the Navua River.

His concerns stem from a recent visit to the extraction site, where he witnessed firsthand the damaging impact on the river ecosystem and the communities that depend on it.

“We can see that a lot of these excavators are not in good condition. So apart from the impact they’re having in making the river deeper in some places, which makes it shallow in some other areas, and the impact in the shape and the flow of the river, it’s also showing us the pollution that is coming from these machines and going into the river and flowing downstream.”

Reverend Bhagwan’s team documented the damage with video footage, showcasing excavators in poor condition operating directly in the water.

“So our friends in the community in Navua have been really vigilant and provided footage of these machines that leak lubricants and oil, they’re not in good condition and they shouldn’t be in the water in the first place, but they drive right into the river and start extracting. So all of that oil, all of that lubricant starts to pollute the river and flow downstream.”

According to director of Navua River Tubing, William Danford, the Navua River plays a crucial role in providing a means of transportation for 12 villages.

However, the ongoing gravel extraction activities are jeopardizing this cost-effective transportation option for the villagers.

FBC News has reached out to both the Minister of Lands, Filimoni Vosarogo, and the Minister for Agriculture and Water Ways, Vatimi Rayalu, seeking their response to Bhagwan’s concerns and the community’s plight.