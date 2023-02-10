COMPOL gives urgent directive

[Source: A'amai Varanisese]

The Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew has directed the Divisional Police Commander Southern to look into an incident involving a police officer who is allegedly responsible for an inhumane act in Lakeba, Lau.

The event was caught on camera.

A male police officer is seen in the video throwing a wounded dog out into the water while wearing his uniform.

Article continues after advertisement

The video has been shared more than 100 times on social media in the past 19 hours.

The person who posted the video on social media claims that the police officer who was in a vehicle with the registration number GS 379 hit a dog, and without any remorse and rather than helping, threw the dog away.

The person has also posted that the dog is still alive, but with broken bones.

The acting Police Commissioner Chew has directed the Divisional Police Commander South to look into the matter and take the necessary disciplinary measures.