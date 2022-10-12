Community service remains vital for Post Fiji

Doctor Anirudha Bansod [left] and Jone Usamate during the World Post Day in Suva today

Post Fiji will continue to provide services to communities and sustain its market.

Chief Executive, Doctor Anirudha Bansod, says profit maximization is the least important aspect of their daily operations.

He highlighted this while commemorating World Post Day in Suva today, and to commemorate this occasion, the Universal Postal Union issued a $20 stamp-themed “Post for Planet.”

Doctor Bansod says they are proud to have survived through the pandemic by successfully managing their operation.

“We are people of service and we are proud our frontlines worked hard and they’re dedicated to providing services to the community through our 58 Post shops all over the country our Post shops are strategically located in urban, rural, and maritime areas.”

Postal service, according to Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate, plays an important role, particularly in terms of economic development.

“From its early years, this business grew to become our first truly national network; bridging thousands of kilometers of islands and ocean to bring our people together in ways we all now take for granted.”

Post Fiji currently has 58 outlets around the country.