COI nears final stages

The Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is nearing its final stages, with the process expected to conclude this week.

A legal opinion by the King’s Counsel has confirmed that the Judicial Services Commission may have the power to suspend FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

“The KC’s opinion has been received by the President and the Prime Minister, and they are considering it.”

The opinion has been sent to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu for consideration last Saturday.

The COI had sought the KC’s opinion earlier this month after the JSC initially stated it did not have the power to suspend Malimali.

Solicitor-General Ropate Green remains on the stand, while Malimali is scheduled to testify again today.

Other key witnesses, including Deputy Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy DPP John Rabuku, and police representatives, will appear in closed-door sessions.

