COC meeting set for end of April: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Constitutional Offices Commission will meet at the end of this month says Chair and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In a statement Rabuka confirms the meeting will be held on April 29th.

He says he has requested a meeting as soon as possible, however due to the upcoming Parliament Sitting and the parliamentary workshops on the following week, they will only be able to meet on the week of 29th of this month.

He says this is to ensure that the Leader of Opposition, his nominee and all members of the Commission can attend the meeting.

The COC Chair says in accordance with due process and the rules of natural justice, all complaints against Constitutional Officers will be dealt with by the Commission and the officers in question will be given opportunity to respond before the Commission makes any further decision in accordance with the Constitution.

He adds the with regard to the review of salaries of constitutional officers, the Commission has appointed a committee to review salaries.

Rabuka says once the Commission meets this month, decisions made will be announced.