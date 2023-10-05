Fiji backs climate justice forum in bilateral talks

[Source: Supplied]

Office of the Prime Minister Assistant Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has conducted a bilateral meeting with the Sri Lankan Minister for Environment, Naseer Ahmed, at Shangri-La Colombo.

The two ministers during the meeting discussed the impact of the current climate crisis on island nations, such as Fiji and Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Tubuna emphasized the importance of prioritizing food security in response to climate-related humanitarian disasters.

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Environment Naseer Ahmed agreed to a request from the Fijian delegation to provide training for Fijian agriculturists in Sri Lanka to strengthen Fiji’s coconut industry.

Fiji also reaffirmed its continuous support for President Ranil Wikremasinghe’s initiative to establish a Climate Justice Forum.